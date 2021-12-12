AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $144.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.34 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

