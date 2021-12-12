Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several research firms have commented on A. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.