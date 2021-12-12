Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

