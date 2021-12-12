Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.81. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

