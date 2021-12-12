Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $331.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $332.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.