Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Cut by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 689.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 222,337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.