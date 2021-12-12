AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

