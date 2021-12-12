Akroma (AKA) Price Up 164.2% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $319,661.19 and $417.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 164.2% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.95 or 0.08161948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

