Allegion plc (ALLE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 30th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.24. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

