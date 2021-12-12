Alliance Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VEU stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

