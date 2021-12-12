Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,492 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 145,706 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

