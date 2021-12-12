Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

