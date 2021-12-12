Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 494 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

