Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fisker by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fisker by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $17.83 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

