Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 30,007 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,007 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $64,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.59.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.66 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

