Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.04. 3,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Specifically, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

