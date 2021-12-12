Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,753.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

