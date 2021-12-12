Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,719.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

