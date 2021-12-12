Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 70.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,719.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

