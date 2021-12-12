Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.