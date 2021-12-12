Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,431. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.