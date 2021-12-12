Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$80.00. The stock traded as high as C$71.61 and last traded at C$71.02, with a volume of 90632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

