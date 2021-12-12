American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares Dividend of $0.12

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $15.99 on Friday. American Bank has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

