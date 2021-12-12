American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.