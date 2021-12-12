American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,617,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

