American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 5.8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.03 and last traded at C$4.95. 230,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 939,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$980.60 million and a PE ratio of -33.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.