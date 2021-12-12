American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Cut to $32.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

AOUT stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

