American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $13,719,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.26. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

