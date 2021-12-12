America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $688.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

