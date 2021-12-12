Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $269,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

