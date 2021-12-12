AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

