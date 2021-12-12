AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,949 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of AME opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.