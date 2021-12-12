Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

