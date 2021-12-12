Amy Horton Sells 2,500 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CRY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.50.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 197,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

