Analysts Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to post $119.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.01 million to $120.72 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CMAX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 104,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $839,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $583,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

