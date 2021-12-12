Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 76,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,185. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

