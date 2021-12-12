Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.88.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

