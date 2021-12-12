Analysts Anticipate Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
Separately, Wedbush cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ FFIE opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
