Analysts Anticipate Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,079,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,440,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

NASDAQ FFIE opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

