Analysts Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $29,566,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

