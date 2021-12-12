Analysts Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Portillos.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PTLO traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $57.73.
About Portillos
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
