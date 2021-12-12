Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 364,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,483. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

