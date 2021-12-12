Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 110,182 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

