Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $41,583,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

