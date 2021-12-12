Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.57 EPS

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.