Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

