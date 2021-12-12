Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

