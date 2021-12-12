Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.23. 1,442,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

