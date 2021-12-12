Analysts Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:DTC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.41. 1,117,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,159. Solo Brands has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

