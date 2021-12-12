Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $204.71

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.65. 394,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

