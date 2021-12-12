Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $43.20

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. 2,100,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

