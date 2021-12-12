Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $43.20

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of MT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. 2,100,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
