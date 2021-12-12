Analysts Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price at $6.83

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 825,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.64. Athenex has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,230 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Athenex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Athenex by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 23.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Athenex by 20.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.